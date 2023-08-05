JNU UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Expected To Be Out On August 8, Deets Inside

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is likely to release the first merit list for admission to the undergraduate programmes for the 2023-24 academic session on August 8. On August 2, the university’s undergraduate programme admissions process came to a close. Candidates can get their JNU UG merit list 2023 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in after it has been released.

The Pre-enrolment registration and payment process with the blocking of seats from the first list will start on August 8 and run until August 11, 2023, according to the schedule. The CUET UG results will be accepted for admission into all courses provided by the JNU, including BA (Hons) in foreign languages, combined BSc-MSc programmes in Ayurveda and Biology, as well as all of its certificate of proficiency courses.

On August 16, 2023, the University tentatively intends to release the second merit list. In the case of bunching in the Undergraduate and COP programmes, the merit will be established based on the higher scores attained in the NTA-conducted Computer-Based Test (CBT). If necessary, the marks earned in the prerequisite 10+2 exam shall take precedence in case of ties. If a tie still exists, the candidate (s) with the higher score in the 10th class will be taken into consideration. Additionally, candidates will be given preference whose results have been declared over those who are still waiting for the results.

Important Dates for JNU UG Admission 2023:

-August 8, 2023: First merit list is published.

-August 8 to 11, 2023: Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with reservation of seats on the first list.

-August 16, 2023: Second merit list will be published.

-August 16 to 18, 2023: Pre-enrolment of third merit list and supernumerary seats.

-August 22, 2023: Release of third lists and supernumerary seats for admissions.

-August 22 to 24, 2023: Registration and payment for pre-enrolment together with the blocking of third merit list seats and extra seats.

Physical verification of admission registration of selected applicants.

-August 29 to 30, 2023: For B.A. (Hons.)

-August 31, 2023: For Certificate of Proficiency (COP).

-September 7, 2023: Release of the final list upon registration, when required.

-September 7 to 8, 2023: Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list.

-September 11 to 12, 2023: Physical verification of Admission/ -Registration for Final List of selected candidates- September 11 to 12, 2023

-September 15, 2023: Deadline for Admission/Registration.