JNU UG First Merit List 2023 Expected to Release Today at jnu.ac.in, How to Download

The first merit list for Undergraduate course admissions is anticipated to be released today by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). According to the schedule on the JNU website, candidates can access their JNU UG merit list 2023 once it is issued on August 8 at jnu.ac.in. Registration for the UG and COP programmes took place between July 16 and August 2. Candidates must complete the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment with the blocking of seats on the first list between August 8 and August 11.

The JNU would accept the CUET UG 2023 scores for admission into all of its certificate of proficiency courses as well as its combined BSc-MSc degrees in Ayurveda and Biology, and also for its BA (Hons) in foreign languages.

The University plans to announce the second merit list on August 16. The third merit list will be published on August 22, followed by the fourth and final one on September 7. Candidates should be aware that these are provisional dates that are subject to modifications.

JNU UG First Merit List 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of JNU at jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: The JNU UG First Merit List 2023 result link will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the merit list link and enter your login information

Step 4: Now click the submit button. The JNU UG First Merit List 2023 will be presented on the screen.

Step 5: Download me JNU UG merit list 2023 and print it for future reference.

The merit will be determined based on the highest marks obtained in the CUET UG 2023 in the case of bunching in the Undergraduate and COP courses. In the event of a tie, the marks acquired in the mandatory 10+2 exam will take precedence. If there is still a tie, the applicant (s) with the highest score in the 10th class will be considered. Furthermore, those who have had their results revealed will be given precedence over those who have not.

The CUET is a prerequisite for admission to BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology, and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes. On the other hand, the JEE Mains (JOSAA/DASA) is used for admission to B.Tech.

Candidates will be admitted to the university purely on the basis of their performance in the computer-based test, with no viva voce assessment.