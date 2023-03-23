JNVST 2023: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Admission Result Out, How to Download

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 result for admission to class 9. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download their results on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. To access the JNVST result, students will have to use their personal login credentials such as username and password on the portal.

NVS has also released the JNVST provisional selection list. Following this, candidates will have to go through a document verification round to complete the admission process. The Samiti conducted the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test on February 11.

“Provisional Select list in respect of Raichur (KARNATAKA), Bangalore Rural (KARNATAKA), Kurnool (ANDHRA PRADESH), Adilabad (TELANGANA), and Ranga Reddy (TELANGANA) is withheld and will be released shortly,” mentions the NVS official website.

The JNVST 2023 results for class 9 admission to certain places have not been released yet and are currently withheld. These places include Raichur (Karnataka), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Ranga Reddy (Telangana), Bangalore Rural (Karnataka), and Adilabad (Telangana). The results of these respective places will be announced shortly, according to the concerned officials.

JNVST Result 2023 for Class 9 Admission: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to NVS’s official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – “Provisional select list for admission to class ix through lateral entry selection test conducted on 11.02.2023 is released."

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required login details like – username, password, and captcha code. Then hit submit.

Step 4: The NVS result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download, and save the JNVST Result 2023 for Class 9 Admission.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference or need.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test is conducted every year for students seeking admission to Class 9 in NVS schools. These specific schools are associated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which offers quality education to children from rural and remote areas of the country. The selection of candidates is based on a written test, followed by a document verification round and a medical exam.

