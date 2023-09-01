JNVST 2024 Application Correction Window Opens for Class 6 Admission

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the class 6 admission registration form correction window today, September 1 on the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Students who applied for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024 can edit their forms till tomorrow, September 2.

“The correction window for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates for class VI JNVST 2024 in the fields GENDER, CATEGORY (GENERAL/OBC/SC/ST), AREA (RURAL/URBAN), DISABILITY and MEDIUM OF EXAMINATION is open from 01 September to 02 September, 2024," reads the official notice.

The JNVST 2024 test for class 6 admissions is scheduled to take place in two stages. The first test will be administered on November 4 at 11:30 AM. The second test will be carried out in the remaining Indian states on January 20 at 11:30 AM.

JNVST 2024 Class 6 Registration: How to Edit Application form

Step 1: Go to navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Select the NVS class 6 registration correction link on the website.

Step 3: Edit the particulars

Step 4: Submit the JNVST application form

Step 5: Save a printout of the confirmation page and download it for future records.

The exam will be held at Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Dibang Valley, and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Chamba, Kinnaur, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Darjeeling in West Bengal, and Leh and Kargil in Ladakh.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya offers free residential schooling to students from classes 6 to 12. There are 649 NVS schools situated in 27 states and 8 UTs in India. Candidates must have completed class 5 in 2023–2024 to appear for the JNVST 2024.

The selection test is conducted in two stages. The first stage is a written test, which is held in two parts. Part 1 has questions related to mathematics, science, and social studies, while Part 2 aims to test the student’s English Language capabilities. Those who clear the written exam are called for the personal interview round. This round aims to assess the student’s overall personality, academic performance, and social skills. The exam will be held for two hours consisting of 80 questions and 100 marks in total.