JNVST 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Selection Test Application Date Extended Till August 17

The deadline for registering for the class 6 entrance exam has been extended for a week by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The online application for the class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024 will now close on August 17, instead of August 10 as was scheduled earlier. Students can get the JNVST class 6 application form on Samiti’s official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST class 6 exam date has not yet been announced. Reportedly, a candidate may only apply for the JNVST once. If it is discovered during the verification of the registration data that the candidate applied in past years, the student’s nomination will be disqualified.

JNV 2024 Class 6 Selection Test: How to Apply

To register for the exam, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, select the ‘NVS class VI registration link.

Step 3: Finish the registration procedure.

Step 4: Complete the JNVST 2024 Class 6 application form by filling in the required fields.

Step 5: Select your exam centre and upload the documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit your application.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

To complete the application process, the following scanned copies are curated before beginning to fill out the JNVST 2024 application form in JPG format only:

— the signature of the candidate,

— the signature of the parent,

— the candidate’s photo,

— attested certificate by both the parent and the candidate, and verified by the principal,

— a resident proof, if the student does not have an Aadhaar number, and

— a certificate from a competent government authority.

The selection test is conducted in two stages. The first stage is a written test, which is held in two parts. Part 1 has questions related to mathematics, science, and social studies, while part 2 aims to test the student’s English Language capabilities. The second stage is the personal interview round that is conducted for the shortlisted candidates. This round aims to assess the student’s overall personality, academic performance, and social skills. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya offers free residential schooling to students from classes 6 to 12.