JNVST 2024: Registration Window for Class 6 Admissions Ends Today

The Jawaharlal Nehru Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024 online registration window ends today, in accordance with the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) schedule. Candidates can submit their class 6 application forms for admission to Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya’s through the JNVST 2024 at navodaya.gov.in, the official website. The deadline for submission of the application was originally set for August 25, but Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) later extended it.

The NVS enrollment process for Class 6 students is completely free of cost. The application form correction window, which is open for two days and allows for the editing of gender, category, area, disability, and exam mediums, will subsequently be made available by NVS. The JNVST 2024 application correction window will remain open till September 2.

For Class 6 admissions, NVS will conduct JNVST 2023 in two different phases. The first phase of the test will be held on November 4 and the second on January 20, 2024. The exam will start at 11.30 AM on both days. NVS anticipates releasing the JNVST 2024 results in March or April of 2024.

JNVST 2024: How to register

Step 1: Go to navodaya.gov.in, the JNV’s official website.

Step 2: Select the ‘NVS Class 6 registration’ option on the website.

Step 3: Select the ‘Click here for Class VI Registration 2024’ link.

Step 4: Complete the JNVST 2024 application form.

Step 5: Upload all relevant documentation and pay the application cost.

Step 6: Submit the JNVST 2024 application form.

Step 7: Download the application form and print it out for future reference.

In order to be considered for admission to JNV, an applicant must be enrolled in Class 6 in the same district. The only applicants eligible to apply for admission are those who are bonafide residents in the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is situated and who are enrolled in class 5 in the same district.

In each Vidyalaya, a maximum of 80 students are accepted to Class 6 through a selection process, provided the availability of qualified applicants. Candidates tentatively chosen from the district’s rural regions will occupy at least 75 per cent of the seats in each district.

Candidates must have completed Class 5 in either of the government or government-recognised schools in the district where the JNV is located. Additionally, the applicant’s date of birth must be earlier than May 1, 2012, and later than July 31, 2014.