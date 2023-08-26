JNVST Class 6 Application Deadline Extended To August 31, Apply At navodaya.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has further extended the last date for the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024 until August 31. Students who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The official website also stated that the correction window for making changes like category, gender, area, disability, and medium of examination will be accessible for two days after the application window closes.

JNVST Class 6 : Steps To Apply

Step 1: Log on tonavodaya.gov.in, the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Step 2: Locate and click on the link that mentions ‘NVS class VI registration,’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will be displayed where students will have to register themselves by providing all the necessary details.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, log in and fill out the JNVST application form for class 6.

Step 5: Now, pay the registration fees and cross-check all the details mentioned before submitting.

Step 6: Save and take a printout of the application form for your requirements.

JNVST Class 6 : Documents Required

-Signature of the candidate (signature size: 10–100 kb)

-Signature of the parent (parent’s signature size: 10–100 kb)

-Photograph of the candidate (photograph size: 10–100 kb)

-Certificate endorsed by both the parent and candidate, additionally validated by the headmaster (certificate size: 50–300 kb)

Parent’s residence certificate issued solely by an authorised government entity, applicable only if the candidate doesn’t possess an Aadhaar number.

Students who belong to the district where a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is situated are eligible to seek admission. Moreover, the students must have completed their Class 5 education in either a government school or a school recognised by the government, situated within the same district, during the academic year 2023–24. Students who haven’t previously cleared the JNVST exam are ineligible to participate in the JNVST Class 6 assessment.

The duration of the selection test will be two hours, starting at 11:30 a.m. and concluding at 1:30 p.m. The test will be divided into three sections, featuring exclusively objective-type questions. A total of 80 questions will be presented, carrying a cumulative score of 100 marks.

Aspiring students seeking admission to Class 6 must successfully pass the entrance examination, which encompasses sections like odd one out, figure matching, pattern completion, figure series completion, analogy, geometrical figure completion, mirror imaging, punched hold pattern, space visualisation, and embedded figure. For all the latest information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.