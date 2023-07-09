Job Alert: From AIIMS To EPFO, Govt Jobs You Can Apply For This Week

Government jobs offer a wide range of benefits and promising career growth opportunities. Working for the government opens doors for job stability, security and professional development. If you are considering starting a career as a government employee, searching and applying for the perfect job can be a daunting task. To make this task less cumbersome we have curated a list of job opportunities to which you can apply this week.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar Recruitment for 775 Vacancies

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, is hiring candidates for Group B&C non-teaching staff positions. The recruitment offers a total of 775 vacancies in various roles, including senior nursing officer, lab attendant, and clerk. The deadline to apply is July 30. Physically disabled applicants are exempt from the fee. Applicants must have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree relevant to the post. The age requirement ranges from 18 to 35 years. Selection will be based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification.

South Western Railways Recruitment For 904 Apprentice Posts

The South Western Railways is inviting applications for 904 Apprentice posts, with vacancies available in various divisions including Hubballi, Bengaluru, and Mysuru. The last date to apply is August 2. To qualify, candidates need to have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks in Class 10 or 12 exams or their equivalent from a recognized board. Selection will be based on a merit list considering the percentage of marks in matriculation and ITI marks relevant to the trade. The age limit ranges from 15 to 24 years, with applicable relaxations for specific categories.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission 75 Vacancies

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has recently released a revised date for the Combined Competitive Exam (CEE) preliminary. The exam is now scheduled to take place on September 24. The purpose of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 75 vacancies within the organization. These vacancies are divided into Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service (25 openings), J&K Accounts (G) Service (25 posts), and J&K Police (G) Service (25 positions). It should be noted that both papers in the exam will consist of objective-type questions in the multiple-choice format, with a total weightage of 200 marks.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Recruitment For 4545 posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the vacancies for the CRB Clerks-XIII, also known as the IBPS clerk recruitment, increasing the total number of vacancies to 4545, compared to the previously announced 4045. Candidates should be between 20 and 28 years old as of July 1, 2023, and must have completed their graduation from a recognized university or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.

Chandigarh Education Department Recruitment For 293 vacancies

The Education Department, Chandigarh will start the recruitment drive for primary teachers from July 20. This drive aims to fill 293 vacancies for the Junior Basic Training (JBT) Posts. The application deadline is August 14, with the application fee to be submitted by August 17. The JBT post offers a pay scale of Rs 9,300-34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,200. Applicants should have a graduate degree with at least 50% marks, along with a B.ED or D.El.Ed degree of two years or more and must have also passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The minimum age requirement is 21 years, and the maximum is 37 years.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Recruitment For 2859 Posts

The test schedules for the stage 1 recruitment exams for Social Security Assistants (SSA) and Stenographers have been announced by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). To access the detailed schedule, candidates are advised to visit the official EPFO website, recruitment.nta.nic.in. The stenographer recruitment examination will take place on August 1. On the other hand, the social security assistant exam will be conducted on August 18, 21, and 23. The recruitment process aims to fill 2859 positions for Social Security Assistants and stenographers. The EPFO SSA Prelims Exam will be conducted online and will consist of 150 questions and the duration of the EPFO SSA Prelims Exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.