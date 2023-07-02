Job Alert: From India Post To Indian Navy, List Of Govt Jobs To Apply For This Week

When it comes to establishing a stable career, many of us often gravitate towards government jobs. These positions offer several advantages, including job security, opportunities for career advancement, pension plans, access to medical facilities, housing allowances, and more. If you are contemplating a career in government or looking to reinvigorate your professional path, we have compiled a selection of job vacancies available across various government agencies.

India Post Recruitment For 263 Vacancies

India Post is inviting online applications for the positions of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in the North East Circle of Manipur. This recruitment drive aims to fulfil 263 vacancies for 12,828 Branch Postmasters and Assistant Branch Postmasters in various circles. Interested candidates can submit their applications online atindiapostgdsonline.gov.in until July 8. The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit of 40 years as of July 11, 2023, with relaxations for SC/ST, OBC, and Persons with Disabilities. Selection will be based on merit in Class 10, and an application fee of Rs 100 will be charged except for specific categories.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment For 183 Specialist Officers Vacancies

Punjab and Sind Bank have recently released a notification for the recruitment drive of 183 Specialist Officers. The last date to apply is till July 12. The positions available are for IT officers, Rajbhasha officers, Law managers, Forex officers, and more. The selection process involves a written test, shortlisting, and interview. Applicants should be between the age of 25 to 35 years old in order to apply. The application fee ranges from Rs. 850 to Rs. 1003 for general candidates, and Rs. 150 to Rs. 177 for reserved candidates (GST applicable). The payment is non-refundable and can be made online.

Indian Navy Recruitment For 35 Agniveer MR Musician position

The Indian Navy has commenced the recruitment drive for the Agniveer MR Musician position, aiming to fill 35 vacancies. Unmarried male and female candidates can apply online through the official website by July 2. The selection process will involve academic merit, physical fitness tests, music screening tests, medical tests, and document verification. As per the age criteria, candidates must be born between November 1, 2002, and April 30, 2006. They should have completed Class 10 from a recognised institution. Selected candidates undergo basic training at INS Chilka, followed by specialized professional training at INS Kunjali for fourteen weeks.

Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited Recruitment For 3444 vacancies

Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) is recruiting candidates who have completed their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. With 3444 vacancies available, interested candidates have until July 5 to apply. The openings are for the positions of 2870 Surveyors and 574 Surveyor-in-charge roles. The age limit is 21-40 years for Surveyor-in-charge and 18-40 years for Surveyor. The application fee ranges from Rs 826 to Rs 944. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 24,000 for Surveyor-in-charge and Rs 20,000 for Surveyor.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Recruitment For 905 Vacancies

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination. Interested candidates can apply on the official website,rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, from July 1 to July 31. The examination targets to fulfil 905 vacancies for RAS/RTS recruitment, including 424 vacancies for State Services and 481 vacancies for Subordinate Services. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and should possess a degree from a recognised university. The application fee includes Rs 600 for general category candidates and Rs 400 for EWS, ST, SC, and reserved categories.

Bihar Teaching Recruitment For 1.78 lakh teaching positions

The government of Bihar has decided to remove the residency requirement for teachers’ recruitment in state-run schools. From now on, any Indian citizen can apply for government teaching jobs in Bihar, even if they belong to any other state. The recruitment drive will commence soon for 1.78 lakh teaching positions in primary and high schools. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the examination. According to the state government, the recruitment process will be completed by the end of this year.