Job Alert! From SSC to Railways, Govt Jobs Openings to Apply for This Week

Government positions offer an extensive array of advantages and promising prospects for career advancement. Whether you’re considering a job change or eagerly awaiting a better opportunity, we’ve compiled a list of job openings at various organizations that you can explore and apply for this week. Individuals who are interested can review the list and apply for the one that best suits their preferences.

ICG Assistant Commandant Recruitment

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has announced the recruitment for the Assistant Commandant through their official website from September 1 to September 15. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 46 vacancies in the organization across various categories, including Assistant Commandant (General Duty), Assistant Commandant (Technical), and Assistant Commandant (Law). Selection will be based on an all-India order of merit, considering candidates’ performance in multiple stages of the examination…read more

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Central Railway (CR) is currently accepting applications for apprentice positions through their official website at rrccr.com. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2409 vacant apprentice positions. The application process began on August 29, with the deadline for submissions set for September 28. Selection for these positions will be based on a merit list, taking into account the marks obtained in matriculation (with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks) and ITI marks relevant to the chosen trade for the apprenticeship…read more

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has initiated the recruitment process for 1841 teacher positions, including TGT, PGT, and laboratory assistant roles. The application deadline is September 15, and interested candidates can apply via dsssb.delhi.gov.in. General category candidates are required to pay a Rs 100 application fee, while there are no fees for SC, ST, PwD, and ex-servicemen candidates…read more

WBPSC SI Recruitment

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade III, and under the Food and Supplies Department of the Government of West Bengal. There are a total of 509 vacancies available for both existing and backlog positions. The application process started on August 23 and will end on September 20, with an option for offline fee payment until September 21. Applicants must have passed the Madhyamik examination and be proficient in Bengali/Nepali languages…read more

SSC JHT Recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for 307 vacancies in various posts, including Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator. The registration process began on August 23 and will continue until September 12 at 11 PM. Eligible candidates, aged between 18 and 30 as of August 1, can apply online through the official SSC website…read more

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has commenced the application process for 138 vacancies of civil judges (junior division) in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at jpsc.gov.in until September 21. To qualify, applicants must hold a law degree from a recognised institution, and be enrolled as an Advocate under the Advocates Act of 1961 by September 21…read more