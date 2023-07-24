Job Camps For Youth In Bihar's Darbhanga On These Dates

The Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt ltd will organise job camps for the youth of Darbhanga, Bihar. The employment fair aims to provide jobs to educated, unemployed youth aged 18 to 28. The dates announced for the camp are July 19 and 26. According to reports, the job camp is for the post of Customer Relationship Executive and it will be held at the Regional Planning Office, Darbhanga, Bihar. Thirty seats are available for the post. Planning officer Mrinal Kumar Choudhary gave further information that the camp will take place from 11 am to 3 pm.

Candidates in the age range of 18 to 28 are eligible to participate in the camp. If the candidates are selected, they will be given a salary of Rs 10,000 along with other allowances. The candidates must have a driving licence and a bike. The employment is open to candidates belonging to Bihar.

The registration can be done by visiting the NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) provided by the government of India or by visiting the employment office. The required documents that the candidates have to bring to apply for the jobs are their resumes, all of their educational certificates, five colour photographs, their Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank passbook along with other certificates. Attending the camp is free of cost.

On the other hand, the Labour Resources Department and District Planning Office have made all the necessary arrangements for hosting a one-day job fair in Buxar, Bihar. The employment fair is scheduled to take place on July 25th at the District Planning Office premises.

The job of a customer relationship executive is to oversee all the interactions taking place between a company and its customers. They aim to give a positive and satisfactory experience to the customers.

According to media reports, Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global market for customer relationship management was worth $64.41 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $157.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.0%.