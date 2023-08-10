John Abraham To Randeep Hooda, 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Are MBAs

The glamorous life of Bollywood celebrities is not hidden from anyone. While some of the big stars pursued their acting from a very young age and didn’t finish college, there are others who turned out to be “beauty with brains". They not only completed their education but also did their MBAs from prestigious colleges around the world. Let’s take a look at their educational journey that will inspire you to live your passion without compromising your academics on the ways.

John Abraham

The Pathaan actor, who is adored by the fans for his acting skills, has an exceptional educational background. John completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School and College. He then did BA in Economics and then completed his MBA in Marketing Management, Organisational Behaviour and Accounting Specialisations from NMIMS Mumbai.

Mallika Sarabhai

Mallika Sarabhai is a well-known name in art films in India. Apart from being an activist and classical dancer, she has worked extensively in theatres for years. But not many know that she completed her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. The actress graduated in 1974 and started working on her debut film, Himalaya Se Ucha which was released the following year.

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon, who is known for his acting prowess in Gulaal and Shaurya, did his master’s specialisation in marketing while pursuing an MBA degree. Initially, Menon wanted to work for the advertising industry but later he went on to theatre and explored a fresh path for his career.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan is the son of the late filmmaker Feroz Khan. Although he gained popularity through his films till 2009, the actor holds an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He later received training in acting from Kishore Namit Kapoor’s Acting Insitute.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has delivered many critically acclaimed films like Sarbjit, Highway and Sultan. The actor made his debut with the 2001 film Monsoon Wedding. However, not many know that he has an MBA degree from University in Melbourne, Australia.