Joint CSIR UGC NET Result for June 2023 Session Declared at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET) results for June 2023 session has been released on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to access their scores. Out of the 2,74,027 registered students, 1,99,890 had appeared for the exam.

“Scores of the exam are now hosted on https://csirnet.nta.nic.in Candidates can login to the website using their application number and date of birth and view/download/print their respective Score Card. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail. Merely appearing and possessing Score Card does not confer any right to the candidate for further selection," reads the official notice.

The CSIR UGC NET June 2023 was conducted on June 6, 7, and 8 across 544 exam centres located across 425 cities across the nation. The exam was held in two shifts and the subjects included life science, chemical sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences, and Earth sciences.

CSIR-UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the log in credentials and submit them.

Step 4: Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

The provisional answer keys were released on June 14 and candidates were allowed to submit complaints till June 16. The final answer key for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 preliminary examination was made public on July 17 after the subject experts had considered the complaints submitted by applicants.

Indian Nationals’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Lectureship (LS), and Assistant Professor jobs at universities and colleges across India are determined by the joint CSIR UGC NET. On the basis of the candidate’s performance, two merit lists will be released by NTA. The first merit list will have names of candidates qualifying for the position of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET), and the second for the Selection Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor.