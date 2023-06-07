JoSAA 2023 Counselling Schedule Released, Choice Filling To Begin On June 19

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) today released the schedule for counselling of candidates seeking admissions into IITs, NITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes. The dates for counselling may be accessed on the official website, josaa.nic.in. The process of counselling and choice-filling is scheduled to begin on June 19 at 10 AM.

The Mock Seat Allotment will be held on June 25 and the JoSAA counselling application deadline is June 28. On June 30, the JoSAA will announce the counselling 2023 seat allocation results for its round 1. The round 2 seat allocation results, however, will be declared on July 6. From July 6 to July 10, chosen candidates may complete the JoSAA counselling registration.

JoSAA counselling 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Open the browser and go to josaa.nic.in, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority’s official website.

Step 2: Click on the direct link “JoSAA registration" to carry out the registration process.

Step 3: Fill in all the required credentials in the necessary fields.

Step 4: Fill out the JoSAA 2023 choice filling form

Step 4: Once the Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling registration form is completed, click on the submit option.

JOSAA 2023 Counselling will take place in six stages. Admissions will be made solely for the NIT+ System after the sixth round. The admission fee must be paid to ensure acceptance for applicants who will get seats throughout the counselling procedure.

The Ministry of Education established the Joint Seat Allocation Authority to oversee and control the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 participating institutions, including 33 other centrally funded technical institutes and 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shilpur, and 26 IIITs.

With 180,226 applicants showing up for both papers, IIT Guwahati recorded a 95 per cent attendance rate this year in the JEE Advanced exams. Additionally, the test was given in 77 centres spread across 12 cities in the IIT Kanpur zone. 22,955 students appeared for both of the exams out of the total of 23,677 registered applicants.