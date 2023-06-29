JoSAA 2023 Seat Allotment Results For Round 1 To Release Tomorrow At josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 will declare the result for the first round of seat allocation for candidates who cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2023 tomorrow, June 30. Those who had registered for admission to engineering colleges across India including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes can check their results at josaa.nic.in.

In accordance with the information bulletin, the online reporting of candidates for round one will be conducted from June 30 to July 4, 2023. The deadline to respond to query is till July 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to follow below mentioned method to check the results for round one seat allotment.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Results For Round 1 2023: Steps to check

Step 1- Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate for latest news updates and check for JoSAA seat allotment results 2023.

Step 3- Select the link and enter your login credentials asked. Click on submit button.

Step 4- A new document will download on your electronic device. You can also print the document for future references.

Further these are list of documents a candidate need to book their seat under the first allotment list:

— Three passport size photographs, similar to the one used for JEE Main registration

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government-issued photo id proof like a voter, Aadhar Card

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— JEE Main scorecard

— JEE Main admit card

— JEE Advanced admit card

— JEE Advanced result

On July 6, the second round’s seat allocation list will be released, followed by the third and fourth rounds on July 12 and July 16, and the fifth and sixth rounds on July 21 and July 26, respectively.

On June 18, this year’s JEE Advanced results were released, and on June 19, candidates could begin registering for academic programmes funded by the JoSAA by filling out their choices. Admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and numerous other institutions are handled through the JoSAA counselling process.