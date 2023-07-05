JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be Released Tomorrow

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to release the round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, July 6. As per the schedule, the fee payment, document verification as well as response to queries for round 2 will be conducted from July 6 to July 10 for the remaining number of seats.

The cut-off for round 1 was issued by JoSAA on July 4. The JoSAA counselling and choice-filling process started on June 19. Students can check the official schedule and other details for JoSAA counselling at josaa.nic.in.

After every round of JoSAA counselling, the authority releases the cut-off scores. The JoSAA cut-off score is used by the authority to determine the ranking for candidates who passed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Through the JEE Advanced score, students can apply for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), other government-funded universities as well as the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Documents Required

The essential documents required for JoSAA round 2 counselling are:

— Class 10- and 12-mark sheets and passing certificate.

— JEE Main and Advanced rank cards along with admit cards.

— Caste certificate.

— Income and assets certificate.

— Domicile certificate.

— A valid photo id card such as Aadhaar card, Pan card, Voter ID and others.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Steps To Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate activity section.

Step 3: Then look for the link that reads - ‘JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023’.

Step 4: Key in your log in details (Application Number and Date of Birth) to access the result.

Step 5: The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result.

The JoSAA counselling seat allotment result is completely based on the JEE Advanced 2023 score, seat availability and the choices selected. Students can withdraw from the round 2 seat allocation process from July 7 to July 11. Meanwhile, the results of round 3 of the seat allocation process will be made public on July 12.