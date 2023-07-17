JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared, How Many Rounds Left?

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the round 4 seat allotment result for counselling in 2023. Applicants who participated in the fourth round of counselling can access and download their seat allotment status from the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have been selected in this round are instructed to proceed with the online reporting process, which includes document uploading and fee payment. The payment of the fee must be completed between July 16 and 19.

Candidates can also submit their request for withdrawal of admission seat or exit from the seat allocation process starting from 10 am on July 18 till 5 pm on July 19. As per the official schedule, the JoSAA will declare the round 5 seat allotment result on Friday, July 21.

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided for ‘Round 4 allotment result’

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their JEE Main application number and password. Then click on submit.

Step 4: TheJoSAA round 4 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the seat allotment result.

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Documents Needed

During the reporting process, students need to submit a set of scanned documents which include:

— Class 10-and 12-mark sheets and pass certificates.

— JEE Main and Advanced admit cards and rank cards.

— Caste certificate as well as income and assets certificate.

— Domicile certificate (if required).

— A valid photo id card such as a Pan card, Driver’s License, Aadhaar card, voter ID, and others.

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Schedule

After round 4 concludes on July 20, the seat allocation process of round 5 will begin on July 21. The online reporting will conclude on July 21. Students must further note that round 5 is the last round for seat withdrawal and exit options (only for IITs). Next, round 6 will commence on July 26. This is the final round of seat allocation for IITs and will end on July 28.

The JoSAA counselling is being held for the JEE Advanced qualified students who are seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other engineering colleges.