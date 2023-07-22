JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Declared at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the JoSAA seat allocation 2023 round 5 results. Candidates who participated in the counselling can check and download the seat allocation result through the official website- josaa.nic.in. Candidates require JEE Main application number and password to check the JoSAA 2023 seat allotment results.

Candidates whose names are on the JoSAA allotment list can complete the online reporting process, pay the fee, upload documents and address any queries till July 24. The deadline for responding to queries is set for 5 pm on July 25. Candidates will also be able to withdraw their seats or exit the counselling process by July 24. The final round of seat allotment or round 6 is on July 26.

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JoSAA round 5 seat allocation result link.

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: And then click on the submit button.

Step 5: The JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

If candidates are not satisfied with the seat allotted and wish to withdraw, they can follow the withdrawal process within the specified timeframe.

To participate in JoSAA 2023 counselling, candidates require some essential documents, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, passing certificates, JEE Main and JEE Advance rank cards, caste certificates (if applicable), and government-issued photo ID cards.

Candidates should note that JoSAA counselling of Round 6 will start after the admission against Round 5 will be completed. According to the schedule, Round 6 will be declared on Juy 26, 2023.

This year, JEE Advanced result 2023 was announced on June 18, 2023 and the counselling started from June 19, 2023. To participate in JoSAA counselling 2023, candidates must qualify for either JEE Main 2023 or JEE Advanced 2023. Apart from this, candidates also need to fulfil the specific eligibility criteria set by the participating institutes.