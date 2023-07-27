JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 6 Seat Allotment List Released at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA seat allocation round 6 results. Candidates can download the seat allocation results by submitting their Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main application number and passwords on josaa.nic.in. It must be noted that this is the last round for seat allotment to various Indian Institute Of Technology (IITs). Candidates whose name is mentioned in the seat allocation result may pay the required fee by 8 PM on July 28.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 6 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Go to josaa.nic.in — the official website.

Step 2: Click on the given link ‘Round 6 Seat Allotment Result’.

Step 3: Enter the login details using PIN, Password and Application Number.

Step 4: The JoSAA round 6 seat allotment matrix will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the seat allotment list.

Step 6: Keep the printout for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 -Documents Required

— Certificate to prove date of birth (DOB).

— Class 12th mark sheet.

— Letter issued by JoSAA for JEE Main seat

— Three passport-size photographs.

— JEE Main admit card, scorecard and caste certificate.

JoSAA Round 6 Cut off scores 2023

Soon after the JoSAA round 6 cut-off 2023 is made public, candidates can check the opening and closing ranks of the various institutes. Candidates won’t have the option to float and slide since Round 6 is the final round of counselling.

Candidates who are satisfied with their allocated seats can upload their documents and pay their fees. Additionally, those who are dissatisfied with their allocated seat may choose to withdraw from it and participate in the CSAB round of counselling. It is important for candidates to keep in mind that IITs do not take part in the CSAB counselling rounds. The CSAB round will begin on July 30, according to the official dates that have been provided by the authorities.

A total of 43, 773 candidates cleared the JEE Advanced 2023 in JoSAA 2023 result announced on June 18. Admission to various undergraduate engineering courses in the National Institute of Technology (NITs) and IITs is given through JoSAA counselling.