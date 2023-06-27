JoSAA Counselling 2023 Second Seat Allotment List Today, List of Documents Required

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) second seat allotment list will be released today, June 27 at 10 am, as per the official schedule. Candidates can lock their choices on the basis of the list. The seat verification, data reconciliation and validation process for the allocated seat will be held on June 29. Following this, the JoSAA will issue the round 1 final seat allocation list on June 30.

This year, a total of 43,773 candidates cleared JEE Advanced 2023. Now, these candidates will take admission to UG courses for engineering studies to NITs and IITs through JoSAA counselling. Candidates can access the mock seat allotment list from the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Also read| IIT, NIT Admission: Know What’s the Difference Between CSAB and JoSAA Counselling

JoSAA Counselling 2023: List Of Documents Required For Application

For JoSAA 2023 counselling, the candidates need to report with documents including:

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheet and passing certificate,

— JEE Main rank card,

— JEE Advanced rank card,

— Caste certificate,

— Income and assets certificate,

— Domicile certificate (if required),

— Government-issued photo ID cards like Aadhaar card, driver’s license, PAN card etc.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Currently, the link to the choice filling and registration has been activated on the official website of JoSAA. The board issued the first mock seat allotment list for the JoSAA counselling 2023 on June 25. Candidates can change their selected seats if they are unhappy with them by June 28 up til 5 pm. With the help of this list, students can determine what college and branch they might receive in the round 2 allocations based on the results as well as their ranking and category.

The JoSAA 2023 result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced was announced on June 18. The online registration and choice-filling process for JoSAA began on June 19 and is set to conclude on June 28 at 10 am. Students can check the complete schedule and other details for the JoSAA counselling 2023 at josaa.nic.in.

To secure a seat at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) students will have cleared the JoSAA counselling 2023 process.