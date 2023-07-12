JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released At 5 PM Today, How To Check

The results of the third round of seat allocation will be made public by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) today. Candidates who submitted their applications for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government technical universities via JoSAA counselling will be able to view their results on josaa.nic.in after 5 PM today.

Round 4 seat allocation results for JoSAA Counselling will be released on July 16, and round 5 results will be released on July 21. The results of Round 6 will be announced on July 26. One may proceed to the official website for further information on the seat allotment.

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Navigate to josaa.nic.in, JoSAA’s official website.

Step 2:Click the link that reads “Round 3 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3:The login portal to access the results will appear.

Step 4:After entering the required credentials and logging in, the seat allocation result will show up on the screen.

Step 5:Review the JoSAA seat allocation results and download it.

Step 6:Take a printout of the JoSAA seat allocation result for purposes of documentation.

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2023: Schedule

Event Date Seat Allocation (Round 3) July 12 Round 3 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/ response by candidate to query (if required) July 12 - 14 Round 3 Last day to respond to query July 15 Round 3 Withdrawal of seat/ Exit from seat allocation process July 13 - 14 Withdrawal Query Response July 13 - 15

The second round of counselling results was made public on July 6, and the admissions period closed on July 10. According to the JoSAA counselling timetable, online reporting for the second round must be completed by July 14, 5 PM which includes payment of the fee, document upload, and candidate answer to enquiry (if necessary). Between July 13 and July 15, candidates can withdraw their seats or exit the second round of seat allocation.

The JEE Advanced score 2023, the choices made, and the availability of seats are taken into consideration when determining the JoSAA counselling allotment list.

The cutoff ranks for certain highly regarded colleges, such as IITs, NITs, and IIITs, were recently made available. IIT Delhi’s computer science programme, for instance, finished in 115th place, whereas IIT Bombay’s programme finished in 291st place.