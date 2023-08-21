JPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins for 138 Civil Judge Posts

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has begun its application process for the post of civil judge (junior division) today, August 21. The commission has started the recruitment process for 138 posts of civil judges that are vacant in the state. Candidates who are interested and eligible will have to go to the official website at jpsc.gov.in to apply. September 21 will be the last date to submit the form at 5 PM. While September 27 will be the last date to submit fees for the application process.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: eligibility criteria

Here are some of the eligibility criteria that the candidates who are interested in the posts should pass in order to be deemed fit for the post:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be a graduate of law from a certified and recognised board or university. A candidate must be enrolled as an Advocate under the Advocates Act of 1961, till the last day of submission, September 21.

Age limit: Candidates should be aged between 22 to 35 years as of January 31, 2023. Age relaxation will be provided for the reserved categories.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1 - Go to JPSC’s official website

Step 2 - Click on the recruitment link

Step 3 - Register yourself

Step 4 - Fill in the form

Step 5 - Pay the fees

Step 6 - Submit and save the acknowledgment form for further use

JPSC Recruitment 2023: application fees

The fee structure for the application process will be Rs 600 for the form of the unreserved, BC, EBC, and EWS categories. Whereas, the candidates that belong to the SC and ST categories of Jharkhand will be paying Rs 150 for the application form.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: selection process

The selection process for the post of civil judge of junior division is comprised of mainly three tests that is the preliminary entrance test, the main examination, and the viva-voice test.

Preliminary Entrance Test: A preliminary entrance test is basically a written exam that consists of Multiple Choice Questions or Objective Type Questions. The individuals who will pass his examination will be allowed to sit in the main examination further.

Main Examinations: The main examination is also a written exam but is not an objective test but consists of subjective questions. Candidates who pass the main examination will be deemed fit for the viva-voice test.

Viva-Voice Test: This is a basic oral test that will be taken in an interview format. This will be the last stage of the selection process and after this, those who have passed will be deemed fit for the job.