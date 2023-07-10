JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023: It's The Last Day To Apply

The last date of the application process for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam (JECCE) 2023 by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is today, July 10. Interested candidates, who have not applied yet, can do so through the official website: www.jsssc.nic.in. The candidate can pay the application fee till July 12. Earlier, the last day to register online for Jharkhand Excise Constable’s Vacancy was on June 30. The recruitment process is being held to fill up a total of 587 vacancies in the department. According to the official website, the last date for uploading a photo, signature and taking a printout of the filed application form is on July 14. The candidates can edit their filled application form from July 16 to July 18.

JSSC JECCE 2023 application fee: The application fee for UR (Unreserved), EWS, EBC-I and BC-II is Rs 100, while for SC and ST candidates the fee is Rs 50. The minimum age for a candidate to apply for JSSC JECCE 2023 is 18 years.

Here’s how an interested candidate can file their registration for JSSC Excise Constable Post. Follow these steps to apply for the exam.

Visit the official website — www.jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Application Forms (Apply) option

Then click on the JECCE 2023 application link

After another window is opened, register yourself and proceed with the application process

Fill out the form with the required information and documents

Pay the asked amount and submit your application

Before logging out from the portal, make sure to take out a printout of the form for future reference.

For your convenience, here is the direct link to apply for JSSC Excise Constable Posts: https://jsscjecce23.onlinereg.in/index.html

The selection process for the post will include a written test, physical test (PET/PST), and medical test and the final merit list will be posted on the official website.