JSSC PGT, TGT Recruitment 2023: Apply For Over 3100 Posts at jssc.nic.in

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released 3,120 vacancies for PGT and TGT posts, in 2023. The application process began on April 5. Candidates can apply at jssc.nic.in. The application process will end on May 4. The last date to submit the registration fee is May 6.

The application fee for the general category is Rs. 100 while for the reserved category, the required fee is Rs. 50. The selection will be made through PGTCCE 2023 exam.

JSSC PGTTCE 2023 Application: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JSSC: jssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JSSC PGT and TGT application link

Step 3: Fill in your basic details and register yourself. The details will include your name, phone number, email address, etc.

Step 4: After registration, log in to your account using the registered email id and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Save, download, and print the application form for future reference.

The application correction window be open from May 10 to May 12. In this, a candidate can rectify any mistake they made while filling out the application form.

PGTTCE 2023 will be conducted online mode. The exam pattern will be MCQ based. The selection process for the exam includes one main examination. It will consist of two papers. Paper-1 will have one mark per question whereas, for Paper-2, two marks will be allotted for each question. There will be no negative markings. The total mark for the examination is 400. The duration of both papers will be 3 hours each. It will be followed by document verification.

The syllabus for Paper I is common for all and includes general knowledge and the Hindi language test. This will be the qualifying paper in which the candidate must score at least 33 percent marks. Candidates who fail to score the qualifying marks, will not be allowed for Paper II.

If more than one candidate scores equal marks in the merit list, then the preference will be given on the basis of the date of birth. Coincidentally, if DOB is the same, then the applicant with higher marks in Paper II will be given preference.

