JU Student Death: Group of Seniors Used To Do 'Dadagiri', Says First-Year Student

After the death of the first-year student from Jadavpur University, authorities and police are on high alert. So far, police have interrogated 30 students who stays in hostel. Swapnodip Kundu’s death has raised serious concerns on the issue of ragging. Police officials are investigating and sources confirm that no evidence of ragging is found, however police interrogation is under process.

News18 has exclusively interacted with a first- year student from Jadavpur University Arpan Maji who alleged that incidences and reports of ragging in the University are true. “We were directed by some seniors to cut hair and beards. I had long hair but I chopped them as they directed. We all were asked to wear full pants in the hostel and had to get inside the hostel premises by 6 PM. In case we could not, then had to convince seniors" said the student.

He added that there was an ‘intro session’ of two hours every night. Without divulging into what transpired in the session, Arpan alleged that seniors were gender insensitive. The first year student clarified that it was just a group of seniors who used to do ‘dadagiri’ in the hostel.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also spoken with the family of Swapnodip Kundu. The father of the 18-year-old boy has filed a complaint pointing toward students of the hostel for his son’s death. He added that his son had informed him that he was under pressure. Police have also started investigation under IPC section 302 and 34. Jadavpur University administration has asked first-year hostel students to temporarily shift to a new hostel for boys in the campus.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest is started between Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP state president Sukanto Majumdar has blamed TMC, SFI, and DSF over their “administrative support" to carry out ragging in the University campus. On the other hand, Education Minister Bratya Basu pointed that Jadavpur University is under direct control of the Governor. “The BJP State President in a hurry to blame us has forgotten that the Jadavpur University is under direct control of the Governor. So, it is his failure of his political masters to control this deplorable incident" tweeted the Minister.

On August 9, Swapnodip Kundu, fell down from the balcony of the university’s main hostel. He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. Later he succumbed to injuries.