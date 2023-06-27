Jubilation Across Uttar Pradesh As Teacher Transfer List Finally Out

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department released a transfer list for over 16,000 primary and upper primary teachers. A total of 16,614 teachers have been transferred either to their home or preferred district, including 12,267 females and 4,347 males.

Pratap Singh Baghel, Secretary Council of Basic Education, stated that an online application was made on behalf of the teachers on the National Informatics Centre’s webpage.

According to reports, 45,914 teachers had applied for transfers. The final list was made based on strict scrutiny and document verification. The officials also stated that strict actions would be taken against the teachers who forged documents for transfer. 1,141 teachers were diagnosed with chronic diseases and were transferred, along with 393 single mothers and 1,122 teachers with any other kind of disability.

In the 2019–20 session, a total of 26,563 teachers were transferred, while in the 2023–24 session, the number of transferred teachers has reduced to 16,614. Unfit applications were rejected, and the verification of documents for the transferred teachers will be conducted soon.

967 teachers got permission to return home. These teachers were transferred to different districts, including Ayodhya, Barabanki, Gonda, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, and Pilibhit. Only 487 teachers came to Sitapur from outside the district. In the Amethi district, 482 teachers had applied, but only 266 were transferred.

Teachers who had applied for mutual transfer were not included in the current transfer list, but a separate list for them is expected to be released soon. The orders for inter-district transfers were taken on June 2, and within 24 days, the officials released the list of transferred teachers. The complete list can be accessed at interdistricttransfer.upsdc.gov.in.