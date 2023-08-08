Junior Resident At AIIMS Raebareli To Teaching In Jharkhand, Jobs You Could Apply For

A wave of job vacancies across various sectors is currently sweeping through different states in India, offering an array of positions ranging from teachers to doctors. Aspiring candidates can find opportunities in departments and companies nationwide, each with its unique set of qualifications and requirements. With vacancies like Junior Resident Recruitment at AIIMS Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, and a substantial Teacher Recruitment in Jharkhand, job seekers have a wide spectrum of options to explore. Here’s a closer look at the offerings:

1. AIIMS Raebareli Junior Resident Recruitment: AIIMS Raebareli is extending an invitation to MBBS degree holders to apply for the position of Junior Resident. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 44 vacancies for Junior residents. The application deadline is set for August 16, with the recruitment exam scheduled for August 20. Successful candidates who clear the test will be appointed as Junior Residents, enjoying a basic monthly salary of Rs 56,100. As for eligibility, the age limit for this selection process is set at 37 years.

2. Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment: Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced an opportunity for aspiring teachers with a whopping 26,001 vacancies. Candidates interested in this recruitment must hold the JTET qualification, as a CTET pass will not suffice. Notably, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for para teachers. The application window for this recruitment will open on August 8 and continue until September 7. Eligible candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 40.

Application fees for Unreserved category applicants amount to Rs 100, while Other Backward Caste, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe candidates are required to pay Rs 50. Reports indicate that the examination will be conducted in a single phase, featuring objective-type questions with multiple-choice options and no negative marking for incorrect answers.

3. New India Insurance Company Recruitment: The New India Insurance Company Limited presents a spectrum of opportunities across various roles. From Risk Engineer, Automobile Engineer, and Legal roles to Accounts, Health, IT, and Journalist positions, the company is seeking skilled candidates. A substantial 450 vacancies await aspiring candidates. The application deadline for this recruitment drive is August 21. For those interested, detailed information is available on the official website at https://www.newindia.co.in/portal/.

As the job market continues to evolve, these vacancies cater to a wide range of expertise and qualifications. From the medical realm to education and beyond, candidates across India have a chance to seize opportunities that align with their skills and aspirations.