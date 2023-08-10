Kangana Ranaut To Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Celebrities Who Never Went To College

Many celebrities have debunked the idea that only an educational degree can lead you to success. Several cricketers and Bollywood stars have achieved success without formal higher education. One of them is Steve Jobs, the renowned business magnate, who pursued education till high school and intermediate levels. Today, let’s take a look at the educational qualifications of five prominent figures. Notably, these celebrities didn’t pursue college but are prominent figures today.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, known as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, discontinued his education after 12th standard. Opting to pursue a career in acting, he charted a remarkable path in the world of cinema. His educational journey took him through The Scindia School in Gwalior and St Stanislaus High School in Mumbai, with a brief enrollment at St Xavier’s College in Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar

The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t complete his schooling after he reportedly failed his HSC exam and started playing for the country at the age of 16. He played for 24 consecutive years for India, making and breaking all sorts of records on the cricket ground and is being recognised as one of the best.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut studied at DAV School in Chandigarh. Initially, she wanted to be a doctor, but she changed her mind after failing a chemistry test. She then did not turn up for the medical entrance exam she had prepared for. Her mother wanted her to get married at the age of 16. She had big aspirations, so she chose modelling and then acting as her career.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s family travelled extensively, which is why she could not attend school formally. Instead, she was home-tutored along with her siblings. She started modelling at the young age of 14. This paved the path for her entry into the film industry, where she steadily ascended the ladder of success.

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs, the iconic billionaire entrepreneur and visionary behind Apple, didn’t pursue formal education beyond the 12th grade. His unwavering commitment and tireless efforts helped him to establish one of the world’s leading tech brands, Apple.