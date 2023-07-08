Kanwar Yatra 2023: Schools, Colleges Closed in UP Districts, Polytechnic Exam Postponed

All government and private educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from July 8 to 16 in view of the Kanwar Yatra, district administration officials said on Tuesday.

The Kanwar Yatra commenced on Tuesday and it will end on August 15 as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, schools and colleges have been closed in many districts of UP.

All schools and colleges in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for eight days. Government and private schools and colleges are closed from today, July 8, and will now open on July 16, 2023.

Due to the Kanwar Yatra, all schools and colleges in Meerut have also been ordered to be closed from July 10. All schools, degree colleges, and coaching centers will remain closed from July 10 to July 17. Apart from this, instructions have also been given to close schools in Baghpat and Saharanpur.

In view of the Kawand Yatra, on the instructions of DM Manoj Kumar, schools from class one to eight have been ordered to be closed in Badaun. He has said that schools up to class eight will remain closed on Saturday and Monday, whereas on Tuesday they will open as usual.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to postpone the polytechnic examinations in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. The examinations to be held from July 10 to 15 will now start from July 21 and will continue till July 26.

Muzaffarnagar DM Arvind Mallappa Bengari said that 1,379 CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive places. SSP Sanjeev Suman said that 3,000 policemen have been deployed for Yatra security. He also said that drones would be used for surveillance. To prevent any untoward incident during the yatra, heavy traffic has been banned on Ganga Canal Road and traffic will be diverted on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway from July 11. Traffic on the Delhi-Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Haridwar highways will also be diverted to alternate routes.