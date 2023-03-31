Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 Declared, Steps to Check Scorecard

The Department of Pre-University Education has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC results today, March 31. Students who appeared for the Pre-University Course exam can check and download their results from the official website at result.dkpucpa.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE

Students can access their 1st PUC result by logging in on the candidate portal after entering their registration number and date of birth (DoB). It is to be noted that the Karnataka Class 11 results have been declared for Dakshina Kannada district colleges only.

The department has released the 1st PUC result for all three streams — Science, Arts, and Commerce. The scorecard will include details such as the student’s name, registration number, date of birth, subject name, subject-wise marks, result status, and total marks secured.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Department of Pre-University Education at result.dkpucpa.com

Step 2: Click on the 1st PUC Result 2023 link on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 3: Carefully review the page and click on submit.

Step 4: Karnataka 1st PUC result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the 1st PUC result for future reference.

The Karnataka 1st PUC Exams were held on March 6. It was initially scheduled to begin on February 27. Meanwhile, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023 started on March 9 and concluded on March 29. About 7.27 lakh students had registered and appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. According to media reports, the 2nd PUC result is expected to be declared in May. The Class 12 result official date and time have not been declared by the Department of Pre-University Education as of yet.

Read all the Latest Education News here