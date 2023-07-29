Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released At kseab.karnataka.gov.in; Check Timetable

The Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) supplementary exam 2023 schedule has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on July 28. Candidates who have registered for the supplementary exam can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC timetable from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

KSEAB is holding the supplementary exam for students who have failed to score the minimum passing scores. Students who could not pass in one or two subjects in the regular board examination this year will be appearing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary test. The exam will be conducted for several subjects such as Kannada, Arabic, Chemistry, Basic Math, Sociology, Computer Science, History and others.

According to the official schedule, the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam will start on August 21 and end on September 2. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – Morning as well as Afternoon. The morning shift will be held between 10:15 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Time Table 2023:

- August 21: Kannada and Arabic (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- August 22: Optional Kannada, Chemistry and Basic Math (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- August 23: Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- August 24: Logic, Hindustani Music and Business Studies (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- August 25: History and Statistics (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- August 26: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare as well as Beauty and wellness (10:15 am to 12:30 pm). And English (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- August 28: Geography, Psychology and Physics (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- August 29: Accountancy, Geology, Education and Home Science (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- August 30: Political science and Mathematics (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- August 31: Hindi (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- September 1: Economics and Biology (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

- September 2: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm).

According to reports, KSEAB will be releasing the admit card for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam on the main website soon. An official notice on the same is still awaited.

Candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the KSEAB website for all the latest updates.