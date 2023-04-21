Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: PUC II Results Today at karresults.nic.in, Documents Needed to Check Marks

Live now
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 09:34 IST
Karnataka, India
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 today, April 21 at 10 am. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their results at the official website at pue.karnataka.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and karresults.nic.in. However, students will be able to check their results from 11 am.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC theory exam was conducted from March 9 to 29, while the practical exam was conducted from January 25 to February 10. More than 7.27 lakh students had registered for the exam. This year, 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 47,269 in the commerce Read More
Students will need to secure at least 35% marks overall to pass, however, for language exams, the minimum score to be considered pass is 70 marks. Those failing to meet passing marks by a small margin will be given grace marks. The number of grace marks to be given to a student was capped at 5%. If any student needs three marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty.
|YEAR
|COMMERCE
|ARTS
|SCIENCE
|OVERALL
|2021
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|2020
|65.52%
|41.27%
|67.28%
|69.20%
|2019
|66.39%
|50.53%
|66.58%
|61.73%
Step 1: Visit the official website, karresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
To check their marks, students need to have the roll number of registration number ready. This is mentioned in the admit cards received by the students prior to the exam. In case students have not collected their registration numbers from their respective schools, they can get the same from the official website by filling in details regarding their area, school, etc.
Step 1. Go to the official website of DigiLocker, click on sign-up
Step 2. Enter required such as name, mobile number, email id, Aadhar card number. Submit
Step 3. You will receive a security PIN
Step 4. Set a username. After the results are out, go to the website of DigiLocker
Step 5: Login using your credentials.
Step 6: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose Karnataka 2nd PUC
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen
Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type KAR12, give space, and type your registration number on a blank message
Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263
— pue.kar.nic.in
— karnataka.gov.in
— karresults.nic.in
— sslc.karnataka.gov.in
— kseeb.nic.in
— result.bspucpa.com
— kseeb.kar.nic.in
— karresults.nic.in
— result.dkpucpa.com
For both Kannada and English medium schools, the pass percentage is 33 per cent marks. Students who will miss the minimum marks requirement by a small margin will be promoted by giving grace marks. Teachers can only give grace marks up to 5%. Students who get fewer marks will have to take compartment exams. Students failing in all subjects, however, will have to repeat the class.
The Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka will declare the class 12 or 2nd PUC result. Last year, out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam 4,22,966 passed taking the overall pass percentage to 61.88%. In 2021, the board recorded a 100% pass percentage. In 2020, the pass percentage was 69.20%.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be available at:
— pue.karnataka.gov.in,
— manabadi.co.in, and
— karresults.nic.in
Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka Board at karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result link available on the home page.
Step 3: Enter log in details and click on submit.
Step 4: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022, and the result was released on June 18. As many as 6,83,563 students appeared in the Karnataka PUC II examinations out of which 4,22,966 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 61.88 per cent.
