Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: PUC II Results Today at karresults.nic.in, Documents Needed to Check Marks

Live now

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: PUC II Results Today at karresults.nic.in, Documents Needed to Check Marks

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live: Students who have appeared for this exam can check their results at the official website at pue.karnataka.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and karresults.nic.in

Published By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 09:34 IST

Karnataka, India

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Today: Karnataka 12th results at karresults.nic.in Today, Check Date and Time Confirmed (Representative image)

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 today, April 21 at 10 am. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their results at the official website at pue.karnataka.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and karresults.nic.in. However, students will be able to check their results from 11 am.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC theory exam was conducted from March 9 to 29, while the practical exam was conducted from January 25 to February 10. More than 7.27 lakh students had registered for the exam. This year, 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 47,269 in the commerce Read More

Key Events

Apr 21, 2023 09:30 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Grace Marks Policy

Students will need to secure at least 35% marks overall to pass, however, for language exams, the minimum score to be considered pass is 70 marks. Those failing to meet passing marks by a small margin will be given grace marks. The number of grace marks to be given to a student was capped at 5%. If any student needs three marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty.

Apr 21, 2023 09:29 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Stream-Wise, Overall Pass Percentage in Recent Years

YEARCOMMERCEARTSSCIENCEOVERALL
2021100%100%100%100%
202065.52%41.27%67.28%69.20%
201966.39%50.53%66.58%61.73%
Apr 21, 2023 09:25 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Steps to Download Result

Step 1: Visit the official website, karresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Apr 21, 2023 09:23 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Documents needed to check marks

To check their marks, students need to have the roll number of registration number ready. This is mentioned in the admit cards received by the students prior to the exam. In case students have not collected their registration numbers from their respective schools, they can get the same from the official website by filling in details regarding their area, school, etc.

Apr 21, 2023 09:15 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1. Go to the official website of DigiLocker, click on sign-up

Step 2. Enter required such as name, mobile number, email id, Aadhar card number. Submit

Step 3. You will receive a security PIN

Step 4. Set a username. After the results are out, go to the website of DigiLocker

Step 5: Login using your credentials.

Step 6: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose Karnataka 2nd PUC

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen

Apr 21, 2023 09:12 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type KAR12, give space, and type your registration number on a blank message

Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263

Apr 21, 2023 09:11 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 to be Declared on These Websites

— pue.kar.nic.in

— karnataka.gov.in

— karresults.nic.in

— sslc.karnataka.gov.in

— kseeb.nic.in

— result.bspucpa.com

— kseeb.kar.nic.in

— karresults.nic.in

— result.dkpucpa.com

Apr 21, 2023 09:10 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Passing Marks

For both Kannada and English medium schools, the pass percentage is 33 per cent marks. Students who will miss the minimum marks requirement by a small margin will be promoted by giving grace marks. Teachers can only give grace marks up to 5%. Students who get fewer marks will have to take compartment exams. Students failing in all subjects, however, will have to repeat the class.

Apr 21, 2023 09:09 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Past year pass percentages

The Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka will declare the class 12 or 2nd PUC result. Last year, out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam 4,22,966 passed taking the overall pass percentage to 61.88%. In 2021, the board recorded a 100% pass percentage. In 2020, the pass percentage was 69.20%.

Apr 21, 2023 09:04 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Important Websites

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be available at:

— pue.karnataka.gov.in,

— manabadi.co.in, and

— karresults.nic.in

Apr 21, 2023 09:01 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka Board at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter log in details and click on submit.

Step 4: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Read more

stream, and 2,44,129 from the science stream. The exam was conducted at 1,109 centres across the state.

Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022, and the result was released on June 18. As many as 6,83,563 students appeared in the Karnataka PUC II examinations out of which 4,22,966 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 61.88 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here

