Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: PUC II Results Today at karresults.nic.in, Documents Needed to Check Marks

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 today, April 21 at 10 am. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their results at the official website at pue.karnataka.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and karresults.nic.in. However, students will be able to check their results from 11 am.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC theory exam was conducted from March 9 to 29, while the practical exam was conducted from January 25 to February 10. More than 7.27 lakh students had registered for the exam. This year, 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 47,269 in the commerce