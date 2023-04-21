Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Supplementary Exam Registration Begins

The Karnataka education department has released the state’s 2nd PUC Results 2023. Students can check the results from the official website- karresults.nic.in. The board has also started the registration of supplementary examinations for Class 12 students from today onwards.

Students who want to take supplementary exam can apply till April 26, 2023, without a fine, said the official press note. The registration process for the supplementary exam of Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 with fine will begin on April 27 and will close on May 2, 2023. The time schedule for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam will be notified in the last week of April.

Karnataka Board class 12th students excluding SC, ST, and C-1 categories will have to pay Rs 140 as supplementary fees for one subject, Rs 270 for two subjects, Rs 400 for three or more subjects, read the notification. Students of class 12th Karnataka Board who did not appear or could not pass the examination can apply for supplementary exam through the official site of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The re-totalling and revaluation of the Class 12 result will be from May 3 and students can submit the application form along with the application fee before the last date which is May 8, 2023.

Earlier, the Karnataka Board has confirmed that the marks card cum application for reappearing students will not be issued from 2023. Hence the school heads or principal is liable to collect the fees from the students who are applying for supplementary examination.

Talking about the result of Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023, as many as 74.67 per cent of students who took the exam cleared it. The pass rate for females is 80.25 per cent and 69.05 per cent for males.

Among the toppers, SM Koushik has received 596 marks and is the science stream topper from the state in Karnataka, while for commerce Ananya K A topped with 600 marks and Tabassum Shaikh with 593 marks topped in the arts stream. Students who are unsatisfied with the marks can apply for re-evaluation as and when notified by the examination authorities. In 2023, more than 7.27 lakh students registered. Students from the arts stream made up 2,34,815 registrations, the commerce stream had 2,47,269, and the science stream had 2,44,129.

