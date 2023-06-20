Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared On karresults.nic.in; How To Download

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, announced the State 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Supplementary Result 2023 on June 20. Students who appeared in the supplementary exam can now download their scorecards from the official website at karresults.nic.in. To access the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023, students must enter their registration number and select the subject from the drop-down list.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Department of Pre-University Education at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2023, available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the registration number and select the subject. Then submit your options.

Step 4: The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your scores.

Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy of the PUC result for future reference.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 was held from May 22 to June 2. It was conducted for candidates who could not clear or secure 35 per cent marks overall in the final exam, which was administered earlier this year. The supplementary exam aimed to give these candidates a chance to improve their scores and successfully complete their 2nd PUC education.

The Karnataka PUC 2nd or Class 12 exams this year were conducted from March 9 to March 29 and the results were declared on April 21. A total of 7,02,067 students appeared in the PUC exam, out of which 5,24,209 candidates cleared the final exam with an overall pass percentage of 74.67 per cent. This year, a remarkable achievement was observed as 2,704 candidates scored a perfect 100 out of 100 in Mathematics, followed by 3,475 students in Accountancy and 5,335 students in Computer Science.

Additionally, a significant number of candidates, totalling 1,09,509, secured a distinction by obtaining 85 per cent and above. On the other hand, 77,371 students received a pass class, indicating a score below 50 percent. It is noteworthy that approximately 15,000 students were awarded grace marks of 5 per cent to support their overall performance.