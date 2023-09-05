Karnataka Govt Announces 3 Board Exams, Removes SSLC, PUC Supply Exams

The Karnataka government is all set to do away with the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-University College (PUC) supplementary exams. Students will now get three chances to appear for the annual board exams. The Karnataka government has decided to conduct the final board exams thrice and the highest marks secured by candidates out of the three exams will be considered as final, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced.

The announcement came on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. This new exam format will be applicable from the academic year 2023-24. SSLC (Class 10) and PUC (Class 11 and 12) students can now take the board examinations three times and the failed students will also go to the new class.

Till now, the Department of Education in Karnataka has conducted two examinations. “The students will get an opportunity to write exams three times. Those candidates who secure lesser marks or fail in examinations can take three exams,” Bangarappa said.

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of academic progress, meaningful learning, and to increase knowledge. The department has also released the timetables for these exams. Bangarappa said that as per the new rule, the students will be allowed to go to the next classes even if they fail in a few subjects.

“In total marks, minimum required marks will be considered as aggregate even as students fail in a few subjects. The step has been taken to ensure learning standards and increase the confidence," he added.

“A decision has been taken to distribute eggs twice a day. Earlier the eggs were given once a week. 58 lakh children will be benefited from this scheme. The approximate expenditure for the scheme is Rs 280 crore. The scheme would also be extended to Class 10 students," Minister Bangarappa further added.

“There is a shortage of teaching staff in the education department. CM Siddaramaiah realizing this had passed an order for the appointment of guest teachers. 10,000 guest lecturers were appointed in two days," he said.

