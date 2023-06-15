CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Govt Makes Reading of Constitution's Preamble Mandatory in Schools, Colleges

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 21:23 IST

Bengaluru, India

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, the minister said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.(Representative photo/News18)

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities — whether it is government, aided or private — should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 15, 2023, 21:23 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 21:23 IST