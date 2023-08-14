Karnataka Govt To Discontinue Four-Year UG Degree Programme, AIDSO Applauds The Move

The All India Democratic Student Organization (AIDSO) has welcomed the Karnataka government to continue with the traditional three-year college degree structure instead of abandoning the four-year degree program.

The four-year degree program isn’t the main problem, according to AIDSO state secretary Ajay Kamath, who also suggested that the state government look into other pressing issues in the education sector, including increases in admission costs, shortage of faculty, a lack of housing, and long delays in providing scholarships. It was recommended that the government go forward with expert advice in this process, avoid party politics, and make decisions that are favourable to the advancement of education.

Kamath continued by saying that if the decision to maintain the traditional three-year UG degree structure is implemented, it will be a success for the students, teachers, and citizens of the state. According to a statement made in this respect, Sudhakar, the education minister for Karnataka, has also discussed the decision. He continued that the government should make provisions about higher education that are helpful to the development of education.

The National Education Policy, NEP 2020, was to be repealed, according to the Congress’ election platform in Karnataka. Additionally, the party has pledged to reverse textbook revisions made by the BJP while in power.

According to NEP 2020, the undergraduate degree will take four years to complete. There are several ways for the student to leave. Students who withdraw from the degree program after the first, second, third, and fourth years will get certificates, diplomas, and degrees, respectively, along with honors or research degrees. Those completing the four year undergraduate programme.

The All-India Democratic Students’ Organization (AIDSO) sent letters to universities all around the state in April of this year protesting the new system of Four-Year Degree Courses that will be implemented at the college level.