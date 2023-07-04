Karnataka KCET 2023 Counselling Document Verification To End On July 15

The document verification process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 counselling will conclude on July 15. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) started the document verification round on June 27 at kea.kar.nic.in. This process allows candidates who qualified in the KCET 2023 exam to submit their essential certificates for admission purposes. The KEA is administering the KCET 2023 counselling in online mode.

According to the official schedule, the document verification round has been divided into three sessions – First, Second and Third. The first session will take from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, the second session is from 11:15 AM to 1:15 PM, and the third session is scheduled from 2 PM. Candidates are encouraged to retain their KCET 2023 scorecards with them till the counselling procedure is finished.

Candidates must read the detailed instructions carefully with regard to the online verification of documents, before visiting the Block Education Officer (BEO). Also, KEA recently issued a set of guidelines for the verification of documents.

KCET Counselling 2023: List of Certificates Required For Document Verification Round

1. Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UG-CET) 2023 hall ticket and application form (final printout).

2. Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 marks sheet.

3. 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) or Class 12 marks sheet.

4. Study certificate issued by the head of the institution, counter-signed by the concerned Block Education Officer (BEO) or Deputy Director of Pre-University (DDPU), signifying seven years of study in Karnataka (including 10th or 12th).

5. Rural Study Certificate for 10 years from Class 1 to Class 10 (if claiming rural quota). This has to be counter-signed by BEO.

6. Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (NCLC) (for general merit candidates) provided by the concerned Tahsildar.

7. Kannada medium study certificate (if claiming Kannada Medium quota).

8. Caste or caste income certificate (only if claiming reservation benefits) released by the concerned Tehsildar.

The document verification process is for those who have claimed eligibility clause ‘a’ in their KCET 2023 registration form. Students must visit the specified websites to get their KCET 2023 documents validated for college admission.

Those who have claimed eligibility under other clauses are directed to appear for offline verification at KEA Bangalore. The KCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 20 and 21 and the result was declared on June 15.