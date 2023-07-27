Karnataka Likely to Introduce Centralised Annual Exams for Classes 9, 11

The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy is planning to introduce a centralised annual examination for Classes 9 and 11 for state board-affiliated institutions beginning this academic session. It will function similarly to the governments of Gujarat and Kerala.

If the idea is executed, Karnataka will have a centralised annual test for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11, with question papers set by the Karnataka State Test and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Additionally, the review will take place at the school and taluk levels. A proposal on the subject would soon be given to Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education, and the government for final approval.

According to reports, the decision to adopt a centralised annual exam for Classes 9 and 11 is made to prepare students for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), which is the 10th board examination, and the second Pre-University Course (PUC), which is the 12th board examinations, that are due next year. Furthermore, the school education department wants to enhance high school learning outcomes, which have declined according to various assessment reports.

The education administration apparently hopes to bridge learning gaps among high school students via this ‘centralised examination’ change. However, like with Classes 5 and 8, the annual examinations for Classes 9 and 11 will have a ‘no detention policy’ if the student does not get the required passing score.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the school education department, confirmed the idea for this new examination reform to The Indian Express, saying, “This is not a board examination.” “The plan to introduce centralised examination for classes 9 and 11 is one of the many examination reforms being discussed in the interest of the students. This proposal is well thought out, student-friendly, and learning outcome friendly,” Ritesh Kumar Singh said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Ritesh Kumar Singh further explained that the objective is not to overburden children with exams but rather to improve their learning results so that they can face board examinations with confidence. He also expects that this reform would at least improve students’ performance.

As per the officials in the school education department, the board’s question paper for Classes 9 and 11 will be more competency-based, reports state.