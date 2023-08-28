Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to Release Today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will issue the state NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today, August 28. Once it is declared, candidates can access the allotment result by visiting the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment result is expected to be released after 8 PM.

The Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result will mention details like NEET PG 2023 rank, allocated college and programme, along with the reporting date and time to the college. It is to be noted that the seat allotment result will be available in a pdf format.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the Karnataka Examinations Authority’s official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Counselling’ or ‘NEET PG Counselling’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then search for the Karnataka NEET PG ‘Round 1 Seat Allotment Result’ link.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will appear in pdf format.

Step 5: Look for the NEET PG 2023 rank. Also, check the college and course allotted.

Step 6: Candidates must note down the date and time printed in the seat allotment result for reporting to the college.

All those candidates who have been assigned seats must follow the reporting to the college process. Students must visit the college on the specified date and time, along with their original documents. The reporting to allotted colleges will take place from August 29 to 31, as per schedule.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

— NEET PG 2023 admit card

— NEET PG 2023 mark sheet

— Qualifying degree certificate

— Caste certificate (if applicable),

— Transfer certificate (for in-state candidates)

— Migration certificate (for out-of-state candidates).

The Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 consists of two rounds, followed by a mop-up round. The first round is for state quota seats, and the second round is for all India quota seats (AIQ). The mop-up round will be aimed at filling vacant seats. According to the schedule, the mop-up round registration will start from September 6 to 9. While the reporting to the college is scheduled from September 17 to 19.