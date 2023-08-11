The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has extended the deadline for registering for the Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counseling. The deadline for registration has been pushed up to August 13, 2023. Candidates can apply for Postgraduate Medical and Dental programs at KEA’s official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Based on student community enthusiasm, the registration deadline has been extended.

KARNATAKA NEET PG COUNSELLING 2023: STEPS TO REGISTER

Step 1: First of all, go to the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided under ‘PGET-2023 medical/dental/DNB candidates online application link’.

Step 3: In the next step, key in your login ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: This will display the application form which needs to be filled out.

Step 5: Fill up to form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

This is the last opportunity provided to applicants to register and submit an online application to be considered for PG Medical and PG Dental admissions in the state of Karnataka in 2023. The registration period will begin today, August 11, at 2 PM, and end on August 13, at 6 PM. Registration is open to candidates who have passed the NEET PG 2023 or NEET MDS 2023 exams.

Candidates who register beginning today need to appear for offline document verification with all original documents on the dates given by KEA. The administration has recommended the applicants to finish the registration and application procedures before the deadline as there would be no additional extensions.

Additionally, in accordance with a notice from the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the authority has issued the PG NEET cutoff for the session 2023. In the general category, the cutoff is 291; for applicants from Karnataka who fall under the SC or ST category, it is 257. The cutoff for the general category of NEET MDS 2023 is 272, while the cutoff for candidates from Karnataka who fall under the SC and ST categories is 238.