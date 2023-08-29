Karnataka NEET PG Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Released

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka NEET PG mock seat allotment results for round one. Candidates enrolled for Karnataka NEET PG can check the mock seat allotment from the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in. Shortlisted students can take admission in state’s MD, MS, MDS programmes in medical, dental colleges.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Mock Seat Allotment: Steps To Check

Step 1- Visit the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, under announcement section, look for the link that mentions “Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Mock Seat Allotment"

Step 3- Select the link and enter login credentials.

Step 4- The Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Mock Seat Allotment will display on the screen.

Step 5- Candidates can download the mock seat allotment

Candidates registered for Karnataka NEET PG can modify their forms latest by August 30 till 11 AM. For dates for web options, reporting, fee payment, and document verification will be announced later. Meanwhile, Karnataka has reinstated 9,000 engineering seats from the final seat matrix. The government has reinstated the seats on the condition that the colleges receive the appropriate no-objection certifications or permissions from the authorised authorities.

The Karnataka government reinstated 9,000 engineering seats from the final seat matrix a day after the state higher education department advised the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to remove them due to irregularities by several colleges. If the judgement is reversed, the same number of seats will become available for allotment once more, as per reports.

KEA had removed up to 9,000 KCET engineering seats from colleges and institutions. Seats from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, RV University, and Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering were among those available.

Director of the KEA, S Ramya, stated that the government has reinstated the seats on the condition that the colleges receive the appropriate no-objection certifications or permissions from the authorised authorities.

Previously, roughly 90 colleges gained approval for new engineering programmes from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) without going through the government.