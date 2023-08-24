Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Admissions: Round 2 Registration Begins at kea.kar.nic.in

The registration for the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 is scheduled to begin on August 24, 2023, according to the Karnataka Examinations Authority. Candidates intending to apply for Karnataka NEET admission to MBBS and BDS programs should do so via kea.kar.nic.in, the KEA official website.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to kea.kar.nic.in, the official KEA website.

Step 2- From the homepage, select the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 link.

Step 3- Make sure to register and log in to your account.

Step 4- Complete the application by entering the necessary information for Karnataka round 2 counselling.

Step 5- After that, upload the required files needed for Karnataka round 2 counselling Admission.

Step 6- To download the confirmation page, click the submit button.

Step 7- For future reference, keep a physical copy of the Karnataka round 2 counselling application.

According to the official notification published by KEA, the Karnataka NEET registration period will begin from August 24, 2023, at 6 p.m., until August 25, 2023. Until August 25, 2023, candidates who registered, submitted an online application, and failed to pay the required fees may do so online and proceed to the Karnataka round 2 counselling.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Documents Required

-Certificate of Secondary Schooling

-Mark sheet for class 12

-Two recent passport-sized pictures

A Block Education Officer or Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) will verify the study certificate. The procedure for Karnataka NEET document verification will take place on August 28, 2023, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A candidate may present for Karnataka NEET document verification with all necessary original documents if they have registered for UGNEET 2023 but have not finished the document verification process.

If students choose Option 1, they must present the following documents: Choice I printout, scorecard and hall ticket, KEA verification slip, fee payment receipt, all original documents as listed on the verification slip, Annexures 1 and 9. Candidates can visit the KEA’s official website for further information.

The candidates who are not from Karnataka would not be eligible for reservations, according to the KEA. Consequently, the only candidates who will be deemed eligible to take part in the counseling are those who have scored at or above the 50 percentile. Following the first round of counseling, 7,605 individuals have been given places at the state’s medical institutions.