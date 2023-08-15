Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment List to Release Tomorrow, Where to Check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the round 1 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 tomorrow, August 16. Once released, candidates who applied for the counselling process will be able to check the list on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates must note that the results will be released after 6 pm.

Students who make it to the round 1 seat allotment list will be able to get admission to undergraduate medical and dental degree programmes for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates will be assigned colleges based on their NEET UG score, available seats, and the number of choices they have made. For MBBS admission, 85 per cent of the seats are allocated under the state quota.

The total MBBS seats in Karnataka is 11,695. Out of the total, as many as 3,700 are government MBBS seats. This year, 75,248 candidates qualified in the state in NEET UG. KEA had earlier extended the time period for NEET UG registration.

Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, or kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter log in credentials

Step 4: The seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and download for further use

MCC conducts the NEET counselling for 15 per cent AIQ seats in government institutions and 100 per cent AIQ seats in central universities, deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, AFMS, and BSc Nursing courses. The NEET UG 2023 seat matrix for round 2 counselling for AIQ seats was announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) a few days ago on mcc.nic.in. For the second round of MBBS, the committee added more than 500 seats. The NEET UG 2023 second round of the choice-filling process is underway and the last day to apply is today, August 15.