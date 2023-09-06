Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result Declared on kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the results of seat allocation for the second phase of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling 2023. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can view their allocation results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Participants can utilise their CET number to download the results. Additionally, students who have been granted medical seats in the second round of NEET UG will not be considered for KEA KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test). Furthermore, those who have been assigned dental seats must cancel them before the commencement of the CET UG allocation process.

Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2023: How To Check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the UG NEET Medical and Dental course seat allocation results online. Candidates can confirm their Karnataka NEET UG seat allocation results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and locate the NEET UG seat allotment result option.

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your Karnataka CET application number.

Step 5: The NEET UG seat allotment details will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save this information for future reference.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will be required to choose from four available options. Those who select ‘Choice 1’ commit to accepting the allocated seat and enrolling in the college. It’s important to note that candidates who choose this option will no longer be eligible for consideration in subsequent rounds.

Students who opt for ‘Choice 2’ agree to accept the allocated seat while expressing a desire to participate in future rounds. These candidates must pay the tuition fees for the assigned seat.

Those who select ‘Choice 3’ must forfeit the allocated seat but are permitted to participate in the later rounds of Karnataka NEET UG 2023 counselling. Alternatively, if a student wishes to completely withdraw from the Karnataka NEET UG counselling process, they can choose ‘Choice 4’.