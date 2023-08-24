Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Postponed, KEA To Announce Revised Dates Soon

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023. The authority released a notification on its official website at kea.kar.nic.in on August 23. The new dates for the PGCET will be released on its website in due course. This entrance test is conducted to get admission to MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, and ME programmes.

The KEA made the decision to postpone the PGCET date after receiving numerous requests from students due to the final semester degree exams of certain universities being scheduled for September.

The official notification reads as, “Students are informing KEA that in few Universities final semester degree exams are happening during September and requesting to postpone the PGCET-2023 exam. In view of the final degree exams are not yet completed by few Universities and by considering the interest of the students, PGCET-2023 scheduled to be held on 09-09-2023 and 10-09-2023 for admission to MBA / MCA /ME/ MTech / M Arch Courses, is postponed. Revised PGCET- 2023 schedule will be published in due course in KEA website kea.kar.nic.in.”

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Schedule: How to check

Once released, candidates can check the revised dates for the exam by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visitkea.kar.nic.in, the official site of Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that will mention PGCET revised dates.

Step 3: A new PDF will open where candidates can check the revised dates of PGCET.

Step 4: If needed, download the notice for your reference.

The application window for the Karnataka PGCET exam was extended until yesterday, August 23. Eligible and interested candidates had the opportunity to apply for the exam until August 23, 11:59 PM.

The PGCET examination was earlier scheduled to be held on September 9 and for MCA and MBA on September 10. The question paper will encompass a total of 100 marks.

The examination was initially planned to be conducted in two shifts. Once the examination takes place, the merit or rank list will be prepared and released based on candidates’ performance in the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test. Those candidates meeting the necessary percentage mark criteria will be permitted to partake in the subsequent document verification procedure and subsequent online seat allocation process. This will follow the sequence of their merit/rank, following a timetable that will be communicated at a later date.