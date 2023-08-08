Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Check Schedule

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) launched the online registration process for PGCET 2023 On August 7. The official website for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, where applicants can submit their applications.

The Karnataka PCCET 2023 application procedure will be open from August 7 to 17, until 11:59 PM, according to the timetable. The application fee for the PGCET must be submitted by August 19 at 6 PM.

Candidates are recommended to finish their registration as soon as possible rather than waiting until the last minute. On September 9 and 10, the KEA Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2023 will be held.

For admission into the first year/semester full-time/part-time M.E. / M. Tech / MBA / MCA / M. Arch courses for applicants from Karnataka and outside of Karnataka, KEA will hold the PGCET 2023.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1. Go to KEA’s official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. When you get to the website’s homepage, click on the application link for the PGCET 2023 application form.

Step 3: As you click on it, a registration window will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Now, register yourself and fill out the application form.

Step 5. Upload the required documents and cover the registration fee.

Step 6. Lastly, pay the required application fee.

Step 7: Before submitting, once cross-check the details filled in.

Step 8: Submit the Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form.

Step 9: Download the Karnataka PGCET 2023 confirmation page.

Step 10: Take a printout of the Karnataka PGCET 2023 application page for further records.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Application Fee

Submit the required fees in accordance with the candidate’s category. General and OBC candidates must pay Rs. 650 for each course, while SC/ST and Category-1 candidates from Karnataka must pay Rs. 500.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Exam Schedule

Course Date Time ME, MTech, MArch. September 9 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM MCA (admission to the first year) September 10 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM MBA (admission to the first year) September 10 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

According to the qualifying requirements, applicants for the Karnataka PGCET must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent (45 per cent for those from restricted categories). For the purpose of granting admission to postgraduate programs provided by more than 178 universities in Karnataka, KEA will hold PGCET 2023. Counselling will be a part of the admissions procedure.