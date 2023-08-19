Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Date Extended Till August 20; Apply At kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for submitting online applications to the state’s Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET). The deadline for the Karnataka PGCET 2023 is currently August 20. Previously, the deadline for interested candidates to register was August 17. The Karnataka PGCET 2023 is held for admission to associated institutes’ part-time and full-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch programmes. The official website for registering for PGCET 2023 is kea.kar.nic.in

The official notification read, “For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch courses last date is extended up to 20-8-2023-11.59pm to register for PGCET-2023." Further, the authorities urge eligible candidates to fill out the form at the earliest.

The registrations began on August 7. Applicants for the Karnataka PGCET must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% (45% for those from restricted categories), according to the qualifying conditions. PGCET 2023 will be held by KEA to give admission to postgraduate programmes offered by more than 178 universities in Karnataka. Counselling will be provided as part of the admissions process. Filling out the fundamental facts such as name, educational qualification, address, and other needed details, as well as submitting the KEA PGCET registration form 2023, is part of the Karnataka PGCET 2023 application procedure.

Karnataka PGCET Application Form 2023 : Steps To Fill Form

Visit the KEA’s official website is kea.kar.nic.in.

Navigate to the website for the PGCET 2023 application form.

Register names and contact information.

Log in using the credentials generated by the system.

Complete the PGCET application form.

Pay the Karnataka PGCET 2023 application fee.

Submit and save the KEA PGCET application form for 2023.

Candidates need to submit the appropriate fees as per their category. For each course, general and OBC candidates must pay Rs 650, while SC/ST and Category-1 candidates from Karnataka must pay Rs 500.

The Karnataka PGCET exam is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10. The exam will be graded out of 100 points. The Karnataka PGCET 2023 question format and mark distribution will fluctuate depending on the programmes and disciplines chosen by the students.

As per the schedule, the examination for the ME, MTech, and MArch will take place on September 9 between 2.30 PM to 4:30 PM. On September 10, the examination for first-year admission to MCA and MBA will be held. The MCA exam is scheduled between 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the MBA exam is from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.