Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2023 Declared: Check Topper List for Science, Arts And Commerce

Department of Pre-University Education Karnataka (PUE) has declared the result of the 2nd PUC. Out of the 7.02 lakh students who appeared in the Karnataka PUC 2023 exam, as many as 5,24,209 students passed the exam. The pass percentage is 74.67 per cent. The pass percentage among girls is 80.25 per cent while among boys it is 69.05 per cent.

The highest pass percentage was seen in the Science stream which was recorded as 72.53 per cent. Commerce stream students followed the Science stream students in the highest pass percentage at stood at 64.97 per cent. The pass percentage for the arts stream was 61.22 per cent, with 134,876 students passing the exam.

As per the official announcement, Ananya, S M Koushik and Tabassum Shaik have topped in the KSEAB Class 12 Result for science, arts, and commerce, respectively. The 2nd PUC result 2023 Karnataka Toppers list 2023 for all streams- Science, Arts, and Commerce is being announced, check below:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Science Toppers List 2023

Rank 1: SM Koushik - 596 marks

Rank 2: Surabhi S - 596 marks

Rank 3: Kattoiu Iayishika - 595 marks

Karnataka 2nd PUC Commerce Toppers List 2023

Rank 1: Ananya K A - 600 marks

Rank 2: Anvitha D N - 596 marks

Rank 3: Chaaya Ravi Kumar - 596 marks

Karnataka 2nd PUC Arts Toppers List 2023

Rank 1: Tabassum Shaikh- 593 marks

Rank 2: Kushanaik G L – 592 marks

Rank 3: Daddi Karibasamma – 592 marks

As per reports, around 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from the commerce stream, and 2,44,129 from the science stream during the 2nd PUC Exams 2023.

For the 2nd PUC Result 2023, Dakshina Kannada district got the first position. Udupi District came in second position with Kodagu at the third position. Uttara Kannada District came in at fourth and Yadagiri is at the last position.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: District-Wise Pass Percentage

Dakshina Kannada — 95.33%,

Udupi – 95.24%,

Kodagi – 90.55%,

Yadagiri – 78.97%

Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 passed last year. The overall pass percentage was 61.88 per cent. For regular students, the pass percentage was 67.14 per cent while for private candidates it was 26.75 per cent only. Among repeaters, only 23.29 per cent of students could clear the Karnataka PUC 2nd exam. In 2021, the board recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage. In 2020, the pass percentage was 69.20 per cent.

