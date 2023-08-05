Karnataka Reinstates 9,000 Dropped Seats In Engineering Programme; Details Here

The government has reinstated the seats on the condition that the colleges receive the appropriate no-objection certifications or permissions from the authorised authorities. 9,000 engineering seats from the final seat matrix have been reinstated.

The Karnataka government reinstated 9,000 engineering seats from the final seat matrix a day after the state higher education department advised the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to remove them due to irregularities by several colleges. If the judgement is reversed, the same number of seats will become available for allotment once more, as per reports.

KEA had removed up to 9,000 KCET engineering seats from colleges and institutions. Seats from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, RV University, and Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering were among those available.

On August 4, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar met with representatives of the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association and senior education authorities, and the decision was made. Sudhakar, after conversations with private institutions, has agreed to limit the surge in admission fees for government seats to 7 per cent, after it was raised by 10 per cent for engineering programmes.

Director of the KEA, S Ramya, stated that the government has reinstated the seats on the condition that the colleges receive the appropriate no-objection certifications or permissions from the authorised authorities.

Previously, roughly 90 colleges gained approval for new engineering programmes from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) without going through the government.

According to the protocol, VTU must send a Local Inquiry Committee (LIC) to colleges to investigate and approve the courses. Following clearance from the All India Council of Technical Education, the government must grant a NOC (no-objection certificate). However, many of the colleges did not have the LIC report, hence the government declined to provide a NOC.

The option admission procedure for all professional programmes, including medical, dentistry, and engineering degree programmes, will begin on August 5. While the deadline for option submissions is August 9. The KEA has made it possible for all courses to have choice entry at the same time.

Candidates who have completed their offline document verification process and have UGCET 23 evaluation slips should use the same secret key for option entry of medical courses if they are eligible for admission to medical courses by completing the registration process for UGNEET 23.